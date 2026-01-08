Shriram Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 994.05, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 76.89% in last one year as compared to a 10.15% rally in NIFTY and a 20.22% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Shriram Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 994.05, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.86% on the day, quoting at 25915.25. The Sensex is at 84313.4, down 0.76%.Shriram Finance Ltd has gained around 17.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27853.35, down 0.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.26 lakh shares in last one month.