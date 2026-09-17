Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 330.25, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.15% in last one year as compared to a 8.21% fall in NIFTY and a 6.32% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Prime Focus Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 330.25, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 23336.3. The Sensex is at 74579.47, up 0.33%. Prime Focus Ltd has added around 15.37% in last one month.