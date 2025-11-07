Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 0.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 1148.85 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 0.96% to Rs 209.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 211.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 1148.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1132.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1148.851132.7324.7925.64291.06297.07281.78285.37209.86211.90

