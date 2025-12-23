Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Puravankara acquires 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru

Puravankara acquires 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:55 PM IST
With saleable area of 6.4 msft and estimated GDV of Rs 4,800 cr

Puravankara has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, further strengthening its presence in one of the city's emerging residential growth corridors. The acquisition is aligned with the company's strategy to expand across Bengaluru micro-markets, supported by improved infrastructure, strong connectivity, and sustained end-user demand.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited, said, This acquisition is part of our ongoing efforts to systematically add quality developable land to our launch pipeline across strategic micro-markets. This reflects our disciplined approach to growth with a long-term view for the organisation, and also confidence in the fundamentals of these markets to create large, sustainable communities.

The newly acquired land parcel at Attibele Hobli is strategically located and has a saleable area of 6.4 msft, with a potential gross development value of over Rs 4,800 crore.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

