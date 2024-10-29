Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 3.64%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 3.64% at 6758.95 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank added 5.36%, State Bank of India rose 5.13% and Bank of Maharashtra jumped 4.44%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 37.00% over last one year compared to the 27.82% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index gained 2.08% and Nifty Bank index gained 2.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.52% to close at 24466.85 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.45% to close at 80369.03 today.

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

