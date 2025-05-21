Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.72%

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.72% at 938.7 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Ltd added 2.91%, DLF Ltd rose 2.87% and Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 2.43%. The Nifty Realty index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 10.14% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 1.25% and Nifty PSE index gained 1.21% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.52% to close at 24813.45 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.51% to close at 81596.63 today.

