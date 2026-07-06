Nifty Realty index closed up 1.81% at 906.95 today. The index is up 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 4.57%, Lodha Developers Ltd gained 3.68% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 2.84%. The Nifty Realty index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 4.05% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.36% and Nifty Metal index added 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.66% to close at 24430.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.67% to close at 78285.07 today.

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