Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.81%
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.81% at 906.95 today. The index is up 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 4.57%, Lodha Developers Ltd gained 3.68% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 2.84%. The Nifty Realty index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 4.05% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.36% and Nifty Metal index added 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.66% to close at 24430.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.67% to close at 78285.07 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex settles 521 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,400 level

Nifty July futures trade at a premium

Market ends with substantial gains; Nifty settles below 24,400 level

Axis Bank reports steady growth in advances and deposits for Q1 FY27

Outcome of board meeting of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company

First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story