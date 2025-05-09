Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.47 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 525.03% to Rs 750.35 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation reported to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 24.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 525.03% to Rs 750.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 120.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.64% to Rs 155.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 58.87% to Rs 3071.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1933.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

