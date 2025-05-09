Rain Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 137.70 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 3768.02 crore

Net Loss of Rain Industries reported to Rs 137.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 145.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 3768.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3670.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.3768.023670.2410.099.33181.31161.05-25.95-33.86-137.70-145.87

