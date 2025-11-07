Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems Intl slips after Q2 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 35 cr

R Systems Intl slips after Q2 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
R Systems International slipped 1.10% to Rs 412.05 after the company reported an 11.23% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.34 crore, despite a 12.28% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 498.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 3.55% year-on-year to Rs 53.49 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

During the quarter, North America accounted for 73.41% of total revenue, followed by Southeast Asia with 13.79% and India with 2.93%.

Cash and bank balances, net of short-term borrowing as of 30 September 2025, were Rs 261.3 crore compared to Rs 196.1 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Nitesh Bansal, managing director and CEO, stated, We continue to deliver strong performance, with Q3 25 revenue reaching INR 4,986 million (US$ 57.2 million), reflecting a robust 7.92% sequential and 12.28% year-on-year growth. This momentum validates our strategy and underscores the continued trust our clients put in us. We are towards the final stages of closing the Novigo transaction, which shall further enable our AI forward positioning and ability to win with larger enterprise play.

He added, Our recognition as a leader in the Everest Groups Software Product Engineering Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 reaffirms our position as a trusted transformation partner. As we deepen our AI-first strategy, we remain focused on scaling innovation, enhancing domain capabilities, and investing in future-ready talent and platforms. We are confident that these efforts will further strengthen our market position and deliver long-term stakeholder value.

Nand Sardana, CFO, said, Our Q3 2025 performance reflects continued financial discipline and strategic focus. We have continued to win larger deals with decent margins, contributing to both revenue and margin growth in a sustainable manner. We also strengthened our delivery capabilities, adding to our COEs and increasing our investments in reskilling/training during the quarter. This investment in talent supports our expanding client engagements and reinforces our commitment to invest in niche technology.

R Systems International is a leading digital product engineering company that designs and builds next-gen products, platforms, and digital experiences, empowering clients across various industries to achieve revenue growth and operational efficiency.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

