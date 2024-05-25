RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 139.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 26.13 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 139.50% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.57% to Rs 24.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 103.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

26.1327.01103.20109.3411.371.2615.9717.687.853.6133.5134.027.543.2932.2532.725.702.3824.2324.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News