Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 139.50% in the March 2024 quarter

RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 139.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 26.13 crore

Net profit of RDB Rasayans rose 139.50% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 26.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.57% to Rs 24.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.62% to Rs 103.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 109.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.1327.01 -3 103.20109.34 -6 OPM %11.371.26 -15.9717.68 - PBDT7.853.61 117 33.5134.02 -1 PBT7.543.29 129 32.2532.72 -1 NP5.702.38 139 24.2324.37 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

RDB Rasayans standalone net profit rises 14.24% in the December 2023 quarter

RDB Realty &amp; Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 36.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Omax Autos standalone net profit rises 139.05% in the March 2024 quarter

SJVN Q3 PAT slumps 52% YoY to Rs 139 cr

Vodafone Idea allots 139.54 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Mahua Bharatpur Expressways standalone net profit rises 51.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 9.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sacheta Metals standalone net profit rises 67.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Ushakiran Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ecoboard Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story