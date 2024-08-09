Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rashi Peripherals consolidated net profit rises 10.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 74.48% to Rs 4267.08 crore

Net profit of Rashi Peripherals rose 10.31% to Rs 55.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 74.48% to Rs 4267.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2445.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4267.082445.66 74 OPM %1.953.74 -PBDT76.7270.82 8 PBT72.6566.54 9 NP55.2150.05 10

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

