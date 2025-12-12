Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI injects Rs 50,000 crore liquidity through OMO purchase

RBI injects Rs 50,000 crore liquidity through OMO purchase

Image
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Reserve Bank on Thursday injected Rs 50,000 crore liquidity through Open Market Operation (OMO) purchases of government securities. Against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore, the total amount offered is Rs 1,11,615 crore, the RBI said in a statement. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank announced OMO purchases of government securities of Rs 1,00,000 crore in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each to be held on December 11, 2025, and December 18, 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diamond Power rises after securing Rs 75-cr cable supply order from Amara Raja Infra

Astra Micorwave gains after securing Rs 171-cr radar supply contract from IMD

Stock Alert: Tata Power Co, Astra Microwave, Honasa Consumer, Vedanta

Benchmarks nudge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Dynacons Systems & Solutions spurts after bagging Rs 75-cr DaaS project from J&K Bank

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story