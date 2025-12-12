Diamond Power rises after securing Rs 75-cr cable supply order from Amara Raja Infra

Diamond Power Infrastructure rose 2.16% to Rs 141.85 after the company announced that it has secured a cable supply order worth Rs 75.14 crore from Amara Raja Infra for the supply of HT and LT cables.

The order entails supplying 110 km of HT cables and 456 km of LT cables. It follows a kilometer-based pricing structure with PV price-variation provisions, allowing for adjustments in line with material cost fluctuations.

Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of manufacturing transmission & distribution of power products & services in India. The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 593.3% to Rs 27.73 crore on a 75.1% surge in net sales to Rs 438.33 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.