Realty stocks extend rally as easing Fed rate concerns boost sentiment

Real estate stocks witnessed broad-based buying on Friday, with the Nifty Realty index climbing 3.13% to 935.30 as improving global sentiment lifted the sector.

The sectoral index has climbed 6.78% over the two sessions. It has gained 23.19% in the past three months, although it remains down 4.04% over the past one year.

Brigade Enterprises led the gains, rising 5.50%. Godrej Properties added 4.63%, while DLF climbed 3.84%. Prestige Estates Projects advanced 3.48%, Anant Raj gained 3.06% and Aditya Birla Real Estate rose 2.62%.

Among the other constituents, Oberoi Realty increased 2.42%, Phoenix Mills gained 2.30%, Lodha Developers advanced 2.21% and Sobha added 2.19%.