Newgen Software Technologies Ltd saw volume of 234.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.15 lakh shares

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd, Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, Bata India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 July 2026.

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd saw volume of 234.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 38.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.76% to Rs.533.60. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd recorded volume of 31.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.48 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.70% to Rs.508.75. Volumes stood at 4.13 lakh shares in the last session. Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd recorded volume of 301.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.57% to Rs.162.51. Volumes stood at 39.4 lakh shares in the last session. Central Depository Services (India) Ltd saw volume of 79.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.62 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.65% to Rs.1,436.00. Volumes stood at 14.62 lakh shares in the last session.