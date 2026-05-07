REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 363.25, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.43% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% gain in NIFTY and a 2.2% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 363.25, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78179.79, up 0.28%. REC Ltd has added around 6.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26392.75, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 365.55, up 1.13% on the day. REC Ltd is down 7.43% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% gain in NIFTY and a 2.2% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.