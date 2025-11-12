Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 43.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 89.92% to Rs 342.61 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 43.92% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 89.92% to Rs 342.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 180.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.342.61180.401.092.413.754.353.614.213.672.55

