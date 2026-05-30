RPP Infra Projects reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026, from a net profit of Rs 11.67 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Despite the loss, the company's revenue from operations increased 30.57% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 451.62 crore during the quarter.

At the operating level, RPP Infra posted a pre-tax loss before exceptional items of Rs 22 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a profit before tax of Rs 8.38 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also reported exceptional items amounting to Rs 2.38 crore during the quarter.