Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 37.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.84% to Rs 47.72 croreNet profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 37.21% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.84% to Rs 47.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales47.7270.01 -32 OPM %7.714.40 -PBDT3.212.92 10 PBT2.392.41 -1 NP1.352.15 -37
