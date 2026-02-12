Rungta Irrigation standalone net profit declines 37.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.84% to Rs 47.72 crore

Net profit of Rungta Irrigation declined 37.21% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 31.84% to Rs 47.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 70.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.47.7270.017.714.403.212.922.392.411.352.15

