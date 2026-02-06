S & T Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3625.00% to Rs 1.49 croreNet loss of S & T Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3625.00% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.490.04 3625 OPM %-2.01-75.00 -PBDT-0.010.02 PL PBT-0.010.02 PL NP-0.010.02 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content