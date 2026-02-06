Associate Sponsors

Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 86.41% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 26.53% to Rs 556.46 crore

Net profit of Sai Life Sciences rose 86.41% to Rs 100.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.53% to Rs 556.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 439.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales556.46439.78 27 OPM %33.7627.23 -PBDT186.53105.74 76 PBT142.4671.65 99 NP100.3853.85 86

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

