Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 20.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 43.06 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare declined 20.41% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 43.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.54% to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 153.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

43.0640.65153.35133.3625.4819.1625.0124.869.667.4533.9531.874.803.9015.9016.893.123.9211.6712.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News