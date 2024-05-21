Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 20.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 20.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.93% to Rs 43.06 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare declined 20.41% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.93% to Rs 43.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.54% to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 153.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.0640.65 6 153.35133.36 15 OPM %25.4819.16 -25.0124.86 - PBDT9.667.45 30 33.9531.87 7 PBT4.803.90 23 15.9016.89 -6 NP3.123.92 -20 11.6712.76 -9

