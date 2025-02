Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 62.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.97% to Rs 27231.61 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 62.12% to Rs 878.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 541.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.97% to Rs 27231.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25456.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.27231.6125456.629.869.312434.031868.141321.67851.76878.63541.96

