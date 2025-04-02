Sandhar Tech rises after acquiring Sundaram-Clayton's Aluminium die casting business

Sandhar Technologies advanced 2.82% to Rs 395.80 after the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary Sandhar Ascast has acquired Sundaram-Clayton's 'high pressure and low pressure Aluminium die casting' business at its Hosur plant.

The business transfer agreement between the two entities was executed on 26 March 2025.

The acquisition is being made via all-cash deal valued at Rs 163 crore, subject to adjustments as per the terms outlined in the business transfer agreement at the time of deal closure.

The acquisition of SCLs Aluminium die casting business at its Hosur Plant underscores Sandhars commitment to advancing in allied automotive sectors and reinforcing its global leadership.

This move would enable Sandhar to scale the segment into a standalone vertical, creating synergies between both companies by combining SCLs legacy with Sandhars manufacturing abilities. The acquisition will drive growth, expand the customer base, and diversify the product portfolio.

While the company has deep expertise in high pressure die casting (HPDC), this acquisition marks its entry into the low pressure die casting (LPDC) market, a new segment that will further diversify its operations and position it to quickly emerge as a key player in LPDC.

Additionally, the acquisition enhances Sandhars capabilities in the HPDC market by enabling the use of higher tonnage machines (above 800T). It also expands the product portfolio to include essential components such as cylinder heads, manifolds, and housings, vital in both automotive and industrial applications.

Yashpal Jain, chief financial officer and company secretary of Sandhar Technologies, said: This acquisition strengthens our position as an integrated solutions provider in the automotive sector, driving innovation and sustainable growth.

By acquiring SCLs Aluminium die casting business, we expand our product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing our commitment to long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Sandhar Technologies is a leading automotive component manufacturer, specializing in safety and security systems across a diverse range of automobile segments.

