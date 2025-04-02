SJVN gains after arm completes trial run of 241.77 MW at Bikaner solar project

SJVN added 1.06% to Rs 92.25 after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy (SGEL), has successfully completed the trial run of 241.77 MW capacity in Phase I of the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project.

According to an exchange filing, SGEL achieved this significant milestone on March 31, 2025. The capacity is now operational and is set to achieve Commercial Operation Date (COD) on 2 April 2025.

The Bikaner Solar Power Project, with a total planned capacity of 1,000 MW, is slated for full commissioning by 30 September 2025. Upon completion, SGEL will supply the generated solar power to three states: Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.

This project is expected to make a substantial contribution to Indias goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. It also aligns with SJVNs vision of becoming a 25,000 MW company by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 66.2% to Rs 149.03 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 441.14 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 34.6% QoQ to Rs 670.99 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

