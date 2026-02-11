Sandhar Technologies consolidated net profit rises 11.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.67% to Rs 1184.64 crore

Net profit of Sandhar Technologies rose 11.69% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.67% to Rs 1184.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 973.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1184.64973.699.139.7596.9485.5747.5241.8533.4529.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News