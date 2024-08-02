Saregama slides after Q1 PAT drops 14% YoY to Rs 37 cr

Saregama fell 1.73% to Rs 527 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 14.38% to Rs 37.09 crore during the quarter as comapred with Rs 43.32 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

However, revenue from operations increased 25.68% YoY to Rs 205.28 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell by 14.18% to Rs 50.70 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 59.08 crore in Q1 FY24.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs.68.0 crore in Q1FY25 as against Rs.62.3 crore in Q1FY24 registering a YoY growth of 9%, on the back of increased content investments