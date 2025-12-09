Sharekhan standalone net profit rises 22.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.12% to Rs 362.10 crore

Net profit of Sharekhan rose 22.18% to Rs 96.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 78.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.12% to Rs 362.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 483.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.362.10483.6040.2937.0883.10117.2065.00105.9096.4078.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News