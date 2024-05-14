Siemens consolidated net profit rises 70.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.60% to Rs 5681.00 crore

Net profit of Siemens rose 70.24% to Rs 802.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 471.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.60% to Rs 5681.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4790.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5681.004790.1015.4612.971168.00727.901088.00649.40802.50471.40

