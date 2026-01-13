Siemens Energy India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2372.7, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 28.25% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% rally in NIFTY and a 2.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2372.7, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25656.75. The Sensex is at 83440.78, down 0.52%.Siemens Energy India Ltd has eased around 19.45% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34473.55, down 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.12 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.23 lakh shares in last one month.