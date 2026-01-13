TVS Motor Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3718.6, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 66.38% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% rally in NIFTY and a 21.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3718.6, down 0.96% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25656.75. The Sensex is at 83440.78, down 0.52%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 2.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28011.75, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.57 lakh shares in last one month.