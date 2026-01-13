Anand Rathi Wealth gains after PAT jumps nearly 30% in Q3; AUM rises to Rs 99,008 crore

Anand Rathi Wealth added 1.35% to Rs 3170 after the company reported 29.6% rise in net profit to Rs 100.1 crore on a 22.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 289.6 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total costs rose by 21.7% YoY to Rs 170.4 crore during the period under review, primarily due to higher employee costs (up 20.9% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 23.6% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 135.3 crore, up 30% from Rs 104.1 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Assets under management (AUM) as on 31 December 2025 stood at Rs 99,008 crore, up by 30% from Rs 76,402 crore as on 31 December 2024.

Rakesh Rawal, CEO and Feroze Azeez, joint CEO, said: We recorded net inflows of Rs 10,078 crore during the nine months of FY26 and on boarded 1,800+ clients during last one year bringing our total client base to 13,262 families. The client attrition measured by AUM lost remained low at 0.31% for nine months of FY26, reflecting continued trust in our uncomplicated, client-centric approach. We are confident of delivering long-term growth of 2025%, driven by the uncomplicated and scalable nature of our business model, while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders. Anand Rathi Wealth is among Indias leading wealth management firms, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals with a unique and differentiated client strategy.