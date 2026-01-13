Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5694, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.79% in last one year as compared to a 10.7% rally in NIFTY and a 21.67% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5694, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 25656.75. The Sensex is at 83440.78, down 0.52%.Hero MotoCorp Ltd has lost around 4.46% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28011.75, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.03 lakh shares in last one month.