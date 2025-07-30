SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit rises 34.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.10% to Rs 175.70 crore

Net profit of SKM Egg Products Export (India) rose 34.66% to Rs 16.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 49.10% to Rs 175.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 117.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.175.70117.8414.1014.1725.8117.2621.9714.2216.2812.09

