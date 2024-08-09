Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sky Gold consolidated net profit rises 98.97% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 92.45% to Rs 723.03 crore

Net profit of Sky Gold rose 98.97% to Rs 21.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 92.45% to Rs 723.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 375.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales723.03375.70 92 OPM %5.154.96 -PBDT30.5115.29 100 PBT28.4514.26 100 NP21.2310.67 99

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

