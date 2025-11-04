Stallion India Fluorochemicals slumps after promoter share sale

Stallion India Fluorochemicals hit the 5% lower circuit at Rs 247.65 after the company announced that its promoter sold part of his stake to raise funds for the R-32 refrigerant manufacturing project in Bhilwara, Rajasthan.

In a press release, the company said the promoter sold 16,20,987 shares worth Rs 45.74 crore and will infuse the entire amount back into the company on an interest-free basis. The funds are intended to ensure timely commencement of groundwork and construction for the upcoming R-32 facility.

The company clarified that the infusion would be made without any equity dilution.

Managing director and CEO Shazad Rustomji said the move demonstrates his personal commitment to advancing the company's self-reliance goals in the fluorochemicals manufacturing segment. This infusion ensures work on our R-32 project begins without delay, while maintaining our capital structure, he noted.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals is a specialized leader in the refrigerants and industrial gases sector. It is engaged in processing, blending, and distributing gases across diverse industries including air conditioning, refrigeration, fire-fighting, semiconductor manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and glass production. The company operates four strategic manufacturing facilities located in Khalapur, Ghiloth, Manesar, and Panvel, specializing in the debulking, blending, and processing of gases. The company reported a net profit of Rs 11.41 crore in Q2 FY26, a sharp rise from Rs 0.85 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue grew 56.3% year-on-year to Rs 105.56 crore, while EBITDA surged to Rs 15.77 crore from Rs 2.35 crore a year ago. Profit before tax stood at Rs 15.24 crore, compared with Rs 0.55 crore in the same quarter last year.