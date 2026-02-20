Associate Sponsors

Star Cement's new grinding unit in Assam commences operations

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 3:51 PM IST
Star Cement said that its subsidiary Star Cement North East has successfully commenced commercial production at its new grinding unit, which is situated in Cachar, Assam.

The aforementioned grinding unit has a capacity of 2.0 MTPA.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 20 February 2026.

Star Cement is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of cement clinker & cement. It sells its products across northeastern and eastern states in India.

The cement makers standalone net profit declined 49.84% to Rs 36.85 crore on a 23.43% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 658.26 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.14% to currently trade at Rs 214.05 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

