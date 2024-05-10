Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 108.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 108.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.20% to Rs 269.25 crore

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 108.87% to Rs 16.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 269.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 211.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.64% to Rs 55.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 931.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 771.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales269.25211.67 27 931.97771.98 21 OPM %11.4610.59 -11.5612.64 - PBDT29.5821.18 40 104.8591.60 14 PBT21.3213.27 61 71.8059.89 20 NP16.257.78 109 55.3747.88 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Group 108 Set to Host 108 Conclave

Sterling Tools soars on MoU with Korea's Yongin Electronics for EV components

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Group 108 Hosts Successful "108 Conclave" Unveiling Exclusive Opportunities

From Dream to Reality, Group 108 Completes 1 year of Awe-Inspiring Journey of Creating Value and Making a Significant Impact

Hi-Tech Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashirwad Capital standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the March 2024 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 19.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 25.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Atishay standalone net profit rises 377.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 10 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story