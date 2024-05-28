Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 44.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Sales rise 13.02% to Rs 16.93 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries rose 44.90% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.02% to Rs 16.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 28.63% to Rs 7.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.65% to Rs 75.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.9314.98 13 75.0683.08 -10 OPM %17.7219.43 -18.6721.58 - PBDT2.982.66 12 14.9919.32 -22 PBT1.931.52 27 10.6314.97 -29 NP1.420.98 45 7.5310.55 -29

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

