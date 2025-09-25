Tata Motors Ltd Slips 1.92%

Tata Motors Ltd has lost 1.75% over last one month compared to 5.82% gain in BSE Auto index and 1.05% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.92% today to trade at Rs 669.65. The BSE Auto index is down 0.58% to quote at 60031.98. The index is up 5.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hyundai Motor India Ltd decreased 1.4% and Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd lost 1.15% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 0.91 % over last one year compared to the 4.15% fall in benchmark SENSEX.