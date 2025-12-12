Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Power receives LoI from REC for Maharashtra transmission project

Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Tata Power Company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from REC for the acquisition of Jejuri Hinjewadi Power Transmission, a project SPV formed to develop a key 400 kV transmission corridor in Maharashtra.

The SPV will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis, providing transmission services for 35 years. The project includes the construction of about 115 km of 400 kV double-circuit line between Jejuri and Hinjewadi, along with the extension of 400 kV GIS line bays at both substations.

The annual transmission charge for the project is set at Rs 155.78 crore, and the project is expected to be operational within 24 months from the SPV transfer date.

Tata Power Company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It aims to produce electricity entirely through renewable sources. The company also manufactures solar rooftops and plans to build 1 lakh EV charging stations by 2025. Tata Power is Indias largest vertically integrated power company.

The companys consolidated net profit dipped 0.8% to Rs 919.44 crore, while revenue from operations declined 1% to Rs 15,544.91 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Q2 FY25.

Shares of Tata Power Company rose 0.18% to Rs 380.80 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

