Telecom shares gain

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 17.6 points or 0.63% at 2790.39 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.23%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.25%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.24%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.95%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.89%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.72%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.66%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.34%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.2%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 2.43%), Avantel Ltd (down 1.21%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 1.13%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 255.02 or 0.34% at 74915.43.

The Nifty 50 index was down 78.35 points or 0.34% at 22809.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 119.98 points or 0.25% at 47553.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15 points or 0.1% at 14739.37.

On BSE,1560 shares were trading in green, 1481 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

