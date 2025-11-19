Tenneco Clean Air India debuts on a strong note

Shares of Tenneco Clean Air India were currently trading at Rs 512.45 at 10:09 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 29.08% as compared with the issue price of Rs 397.

The stock was listed at Rs 498, exhibiting a premium of 25.44% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 517 and a low of 497.95. On the BSE, over 46.93 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Tenneco Clean Air India was subscribed 58.83 times. The issue opened for bidding on 12 November 2025 and it closed on 14 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 378 and 397 per share.

The IPO was a complete offer for sale of Rs 3,600 crore by the existing shareholder, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings. The promoters are Tenneco Mauritius Holdings, Tenneco (Mauritius), Federal-Mogul Investments, Federal-Mogul Pty, and Tenneco LLC. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 39,25,21,185 equity shares, aggregating to 97.25% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 74.79%. Tenneco Clean Air India is a part of the Tenneco Group, a U.S.-headquartered key global Tier I automotive component supplier. The company manufactures and supplies critical, highly engineered, and technology-intensive clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions tailored for Indian OEMs and export markets.

The company operates two main business divisions, namely, Clean Air & Powertrain Solutions and Advanced Ride Technologies. In Q1 FY26, Clean Air & Powertrain Solutions contributed 56.28% to revenue, and Advanced Ride Technologies 43.72%. Its customers include global and well-known names such as Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Cummins India, Daimler India Commercial Vehicle, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Hyundai Motor India, John Deere India, Kirloskar Oil Engine, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Renault Nissan Automotive India, Royal Enfield, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vinfast Trading and Production Joint Stock Company, and VE Commercial Vehicles. In Q1 FY26, exports contributed 7.42% to revenue, the domestic market 92.13%, and other operating revenue 0.45%.