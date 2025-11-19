Ceinsys Tech hits the roof on securing Rs 2-cr MRSAC work order

Ceinsys Tech hit an upper limit of 5% at Rs 1,205.20 after it has received a work order worth Rs 1.86 crore from the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC).

The contract entails conducting Detailed Soil Survey and Mapping under the National Soil Mapping Programme (NSMP) for Gondia and parts of Nashik district.

The four-month contract involves comprehensive soil survey, analysis, and mapping to support state-level agricultural and land management planning.

With this award, Ceinsys Techs aggregate order value from MRSAC rises to Rs 5.04 crore, including a previous work order dated 29 September 2025.

The contract, awarded by a domestic government entity, is aligned with Ceinsys Techs expertise in geospatial solutions. The company confirmed that neither its promoters nor promoter-group companies have any interest in MRSAC, and the deal does not constitute a related-party transaction.