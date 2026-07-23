Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, TechNVision Ventures Ltd and Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2026.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd, TechNVision Ventures Ltd and Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 July 2026.

Tips Films Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 382.05 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 325 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 48.56. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 624 shares in the past one month. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd surged 19.85% to Rs 283.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95856 shares in the past one month. TechNVision Ventures Ltd exploded 16.08% to Rs 4260.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 364 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 178 shares in the past one month.