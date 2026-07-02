Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 680.5, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% drop in NIFTY and a 13.68% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 680.5, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Tips Music Ltd has risen around 3.13% in last one month.