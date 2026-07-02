Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5373, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% slide in NIFTY and a 8.13% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5373, up 2.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 24129.55. The Sensex is at 77320.29, up 0.52%. Britannia Industries Ltd has gained around 6.1% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49806.8, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.89 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5400, up 2.36% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is down 7.27% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% slide in NIFTY and a 8.13% slide in the Nifty FMCG index.