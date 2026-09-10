Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 671.35, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.65% in last one year as compared to a 6.19% slide in NIFTY and a 5.11% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 671.35, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 23456.55. The Sensex is at 74858.57, up 0.13%. Tips Music Ltd has gained around 0.34% in last one month.