Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 17.72% to Rs 1302.13 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 15.38% to Rs 161.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 1302.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1582.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.95% to Rs 395.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1791.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.06% to Rs 5220.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5616.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1302.131582.56 -18 5220.095616.84 -7 OPM %18.8616.64 -12.0010.97 - PBDT243.68275.04 -11 633.11655.92 -3 PBT216.74250.57 -14 528.99562.44 -6 NP161.04190.31 -15 395.161791.80 -78

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

