Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.72% to Rs 1302.13 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries declined 15.38% to Rs 161.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 190.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.72% to Rs 1302.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1582.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.95% to Rs 395.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1791.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.06% to Rs 5220.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5616.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

